Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues sees gains in trading today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues opened at ₹24.89 and closed at ₹24.56 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹25.45 and a low of ₹24.14. The market capitalization of Infibeam Avenues is ₹6696.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹25.56 and ₹12.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,594,474 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Infibeam Avenues stock had a low price of ₹24.43 and a high price of ₹25.59.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.56%
|3 Months
|2.32%
|6 Months
|61.87%
|YTD
|12.56%
|1 Year
|43.2%
The current data of Infibeam Avenues stock shows that the price is ₹24.91, with a percent change of 2.89. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.89% from its previous value. The net change is 0.7, indicating that the stock price has increased by 0.7 points.
As of the current data, Infibeam Avenues stock is priced at ₹24.45. The stock has seen a percent change of 0.99, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.24, suggesting a small positive change in the stock's price.
On the last day, Infibeam Avenues BSE volume was recorded at 10,594,474 shares with a closing price of ₹24.56.
