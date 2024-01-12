Hello User
Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues sees gains in trading today

2 min read . 10:16 AM IST
Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 2.89 %. The stock closed at 24.21 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.91 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues opened at 24.89 and closed at 24.56 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 25.45 and a low of 24.14. The market capitalization of Infibeam Avenues is 6696.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 25.56 and 12.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,594,474 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Infibeam Avenues stock had a low price of 24.43 and a high price of 25.59.

12 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.56%
3 Months2.32%
6 Months61.87%
YTD12.56%
1 Year43.2%
12 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price NSE Live :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹24.91, up 2.89% from yesterday's ₹24.21

The current data of Infibeam Avenues stock shows that the price is 24.91, with a percent change of 2.89. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.89% from its previous value. The net change is 0.7, indicating that the stock price has increased by 0.7 points.

12 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹24.45, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹24.21

As of the current data, Infibeam Avenues stock is priced at 24.45. The stock has seen a percent change of 0.99, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.24, suggesting a small positive change in the stock's price.

12 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹24.56 on last trading day

On the last day, Infibeam Avenues BSE volume was recorded at 10,594,474 shares with a closing price of 24.56.

