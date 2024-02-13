Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Plummets on the Market

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues opened at ₹35.28 and closed at ₹35.24 on the last trading day. The highest price during the day was ₹35.45, while the lowest price was ₹32.21. The market capitalization of Infibeam Avenues is ₹9022.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹40, and the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The BSE volume for Infibeam Avenues was 4,635,940 shares.

