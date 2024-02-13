Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Plummets on the Market

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues opened at ₹35.28 and closed at ₹35.24 on the last trading day. The highest price during the day was ₹35.45, while the lowest price was ₹32.21. The market capitalization of Infibeam Avenues is ₹9022.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹40, and the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The BSE volume for Infibeam Avenues was 4,635,940 shares.
Infibeam Avenues stock reached a low of ₹30.56 and a high of ₹32.84 on the current day.
Infibeam Avenues stock has a current price of ₹31.36. It has experienced a percent change of -3.86, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.26, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.82%
|3 Months
|37.68%
|6 Months
|131.67%
|YTD
|51.4%
|1 Year
|97.87%
The current data of Infibeam Avenues stock shows that the price is ₹32.62, with a percent change of -7.43 and a net change of -2.62. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 7.43%. The net change of -2.62 suggests that the stock has decreased by this amount in terms of value. Overall, this data reflects a negative trend for Infibeam Avenues stock.
On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues had a BSE volume of 4,635,940 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹35.24.
