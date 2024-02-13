Hello User
Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Plummets on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -3.86 %. The stock closed at 32.62 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.36 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues opened at 35.28 and closed at 35.24 on the last trading day. The highest price during the day was 35.45, while the lowest price was 32.21. The market capitalization of Infibeam Avenues is 9022.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 40, and the 52-week low is 12.85. The BSE volume for Infibeam Avenues was 4,635,940 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:10 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price live: Today's Price range

Infibeam Avenues stock reached a low of 30.56 and a high of 32.84 on the current day.

13 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:45 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price update :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹31.36, down -3.86% from yesterday's ₹32.62

Infibeam Avenues stock has a current price of 31.36. It has experienced a percent change of -3.86, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.26, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.82%
3 Months37.68%
6 Months131.67%
YTD51.4%
1 Year97.87%
13 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.62, down -7.43% from yesterday's ₹35.24

The current data of Infibeam Avenues stock shows that the price is 32.62, with a percent change of -7.43 and a net change of -2.62. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 7.43%. The net change of -2.62 suggests that the stock has decreased by this amount in terms of value. Overall, this data reflects a negative trend for Infibeam Avenues stock.

13 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹35.24 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues had a BSE volume of 4,635,940 shares. The closing price for the day was 35.24.

