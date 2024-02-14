Hello User
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 32.62 per share. The stock is currently trading at 32.67 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at 31.91 and closed at 32.62 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 33.15 and a low of 30.56 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 9,036.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 40 and the 52-week low is 12.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 8,254,384 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

