Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at ₹31.91 and closed at ₹32.62 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹33.15 and a low of ₹30.56 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹9,036.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹40 and the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 8,254,384 shares.
14 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST
