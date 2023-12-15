Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues sees positive trading momentum

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 5.98 %. The stock closed at 22.41 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.75 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues opened at a price of 22.64 and closed at 22.31. The stock reached a high of 23.05 and a low of 22 during the day. The market capitalization of Infibeam Avenues is 6,198.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23.63, while the 52-week low is 12.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 7,944,505 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price update :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹23.75, up 5.98% from yesterday's ₹22.41

Infibeam Avenues stock experienced a significant increase in price, with a 5.98% change and a net change of 1.34. The current stock price is 23.75.

15 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.89%
3 Months23.27%
6 Months47.85%
YTD34.94%
1 Year15.76%
15 Dec 2023, 09:15 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹22.78, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹22.41

Infibeam Avenues stock is currently trading at a price of 22.78. It has seen a percent change of 1.65, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 0.37, suggesting a positive movement.

15 Dec 2023, 08:21 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹22.31 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues had a trading volume of 7,944,505 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 22.31.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.