Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues sees positive trading momentum

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues opened at a price of ₹22.64 and closed at ₹22.31. The stock reached a high of ₹23.05 and a low of ₹22 during the day. The market capitalization of Infibeam Avenues is ₹6,198.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23.63, while the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 7,944,505 shares.
Infibeam Avenues stock experienced a significant increase in price, with a 5.98% change and a net change of 1.34. The current stock price is ₹23.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.89%
|3 Months
|23.27%
|6 Months
|47.85%
|YTD
|34.94%
|1 Year
|15.76%
Infibeam Avenues stock is currently trading at a price of ₹22.78. It has seen a percent change of 1.65, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 0.37, suggesting a positive movement.
On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues had a trading volume of 7,944,505 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
