Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues sees positive trading momentum

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues opened at a price of ₹22.64 and closed at ₹22.31. The stock reached a high of ₹23.05 and a low of ₹22 during the day. The market capitalization of Infibeam Avenues is ₹6,198.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23.63, while the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 7,944,505 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.