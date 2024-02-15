Hello User
Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues sees stock rise in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 7.71 %. The stock closed at 32.67 per share. The stock is currently trading at 35.19 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Infibeam Avenues was 32.16, and it closed at 32.67. The stock reached a high of 35.88 and a low of 31.61 during the day. The market capitalization of Infibeam Avenues is 9,733.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 40, while the 52-week low is 12.85. The BSE volume for Infibeam Avenues was 5,486,130 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹35.19, up 7.71% from yesterday's ₹32.67

The current data for Infibeam Avenues stock shows that the price is 35.19. There has been a percent change of 7.71, indicating a significant increase in value. The net change is 2.52, further confirming the positive movement of the stock.

15 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹32.67 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues had a BSE volume of 5,486,130 shares with a closing price of 32.67.

