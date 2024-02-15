Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues sees stock rise in today's trading

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Infibeam Avenues was ₹32.16, and it closed at ₹32.67. The stock reached a high of ₹35.88 and a low of ₹31.61 during the day. The market capitalization of Infibeam Avenues is ₹9,733.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹40, while the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The BSE volume for Infibeam Avenues was 5,486,130 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Infibeam Avenues stock shows that the price is ₹35.19. There has been a percent change of 7.71, indicating a significant increase in value. The net change is 2.52, further confirming the positive movement of the stock.
