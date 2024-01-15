Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at ₹24.45 and closed at ₹24.21 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹27.49 and a low of ₹24.43. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹7343.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27.49, while the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 37,910,796 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.