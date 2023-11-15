Hello User
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 5.68 %. The stock closed at 20.41 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.57 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues

On the last day of trading, the open price for Infibeam Avenues was 19.81, closing at 20.41. The stock reached a high of 21.81 and a low of 19.81 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 5966.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23, while the 52-week low is 12.85. The BSE volume for Infibeam Avenues was 10,696,145 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹20.41 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Infibeam Avenues on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,696,145. The closing price for the stock was 20.41.

