Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues sees a surge in positive trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 34.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 35.15 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock price of Infibeam Avenues opened at 35.98 and closed at 35.19. The stock reached a high of 36.2 and a low of 34.21 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 9,670.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 40 and the 52-week low is 12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 4,191,411 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹35.15, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹34.96

As per the current data, the stock price of Infibeam Avenues is 35.15, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 0.19.

16 Feb 2024, 08:15 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹35.19 on last trading day

On the last day, Infibeam Avenues had a BSE volume of 4,191,411 shares. The closing price of the stock was 35.19.

