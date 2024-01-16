Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues sees upward momentum in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 26.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.78 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues opened at 27.08 and closed at 26.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 28.19 and a low of 26.57 during the day. The market capitalization of Infibeam Avenues is 7,407.52 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 27.49 and 12.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 21,809,679 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹26.78, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹26.55

The current stock price of Infibeam Avenues is 26.78. There has been a 0.87% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.23.

16 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹26.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues had a BSE volume of 21,809,679 shares. The closing price for the day was 26.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.