Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues sees upward momentum in trading

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues opened at ₹27.08 and closed at ₹26.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹28.19 and a low of ₹26.57 during the day. The market capitalization of Infibeam Avenues is ₹7,407.52 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹27.49 and ₹12.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 21,809,679 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.