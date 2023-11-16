Hello User
Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:44 AM IST
Infibeam Avenues stock price went down today, 16 Nov 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 22.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.09 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues

On the last day of trading, the open price of Infibeam Avenues was 21.89. The close price was 21.57, with a high of 22.29 and a low of 21.11. The market capitalization is 6113.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 23 and a 52-week low of 12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 5,402,745 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price update :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹22.09, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹22.1

Infibeam Avenues stock is currently priced at 22.09. It has experienced a decrease of 0.05% in its value, resulting in a net change of -0.01.

16 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.41%
3 Months58.09%
6 Months54.55%
YTD33.13%
1 Year29.24%
16 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹22.1, up 2.46% from yesterday's ₹21.57

As per the current data, the stock price of Infibeam Avenues is 22.1. It has observed a percent change of 2.46, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change in the stock price is 0.53, suggesting an increase in value.

16 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹21.57 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Infibeam Avenues on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,402,745. The closing price for the shares was 21.57.

