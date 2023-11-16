Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open price of Infibeam Avenues was ₹21.89. The close price was ₹21.57, with a high of ₹22.29 and a low of ₹21.11. The market capitalization is ₹6113.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹23 and a 52-week low of ₹12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 5,402,745 shares.
Infibeam Avenues stock is currently priced at ₹22.09. It has experienced a decrease of 0.05% in its value, resulting in a net change of -0.01.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.41%
|3 Months
|58.09%
|6 Months
|54.55%
|YTD
|33.13%
|1 Year
|29.24%
As per the current data, the stock price of Infibeam Avenues is ₹22.1. It has observed a percent change of 2.46, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change in the stock price is 0.53, suggesting an increase in value.
On the last day of trading for Infibeam Avenues on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,402,745. The closing price for the shares was ₹21.57.
