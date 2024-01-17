Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Infibeam Avenues opened at ₹27.12 and closed at ₹26.78. The highest price for the day was ₹27.12 and the lowest was ₹25.46. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7,236.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹28.19 and the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 11,207,852 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹26.78 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues had a BSE volume of 11,207,852 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹26.78.