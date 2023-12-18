Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues sees stock rise in today's trading

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Infibeam Avenues saw an open price of ₹22.74 and a close price of ₹22.41. The stock reached a high of ₹24.24 and a low of ₹22.7. The market capitalization for Infibeam Avenues is currently at ₹6428.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.24 and the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 20,746,530 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Infibeam Avenues stock shows that its price is ₹23.35. There has been a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock is 0.11, suggesting a small positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.44%
|3 Months
|24.31%
|6 Months
|53.47%
|YTD
|40.06%
|1 Year
|21.09%
The current price of Infibeam Avenues stock is ₹23.24, which represents a 3.7% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.83.
On the last day, Infibeam Avenues had a BSE volume of 20,746,530 shares and closed at a price of ₹22.41.
