Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues sees stock rise in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 23.24 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.35 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Infibeam Avenues saw an open price of 22.74 and a close price of 22.41. The stock reached a high of 24.24 and a low of 22.7. The market capitalization for Infibeam Avenues is currently at 6428.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.24 and the 52-week low is 12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 20,746,530 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:49 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price update :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹23.35, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹23.24

The current data of Infibeam Avenues stock shows that its price is 23.35. There has been a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock is 0.11, suggesting a small positive movement.

18 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.44%
3 Months24.31%
6 Months53.47%
YTD40.06%
1 Year21.09%
18 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹23.24, up 3.7% from yesterday's ₹22.41

The current price of Infibeam Avenues stock is 23.24, which represents a 3.7% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.83.

18 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹22.41 on last trading day

On the last day, Infibeam Avenues had a BSE volume of 20,746,530 shares and closed at a price of 22.41.

