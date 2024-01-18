Hello User
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 1.99 %. The stock closed at 26.16 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.68 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at 25.97 and closed at 26.16 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 27.08 and a low of 25.39. The company's market capitalization is 7,379.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 28.19, while the 52-week low is 12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 19,052,509 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹26.16 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues had a volume of 19,052,509 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 26.16.

