Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Infibeam Avenues saw an open price of ₹26.94 and a close price of ₹26.68. The stock had a high of ₹27.25 and a low of ₹25.5. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹7357.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹28.19 and the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 9,464,200 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST
Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹26.68 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues on the BSE had a volume of 9,464,200 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹26.68.