Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 26.68 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.6 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Infibeam Avenues saw an open price of 26.94 and a close price of 26.68. The stock had a high of 27.25 and a low of 25.5. The market capitalization of the company stands at 7357.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 28.19 and the 52-week low is 12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 9,464,200 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹26.68 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues on the BSE had a volume of 9,464,200 shares. The closing price for the stock was 26.68.

