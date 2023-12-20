Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : The stock of Infibeam Avenues opened at ₹22.99 and closed at ₹22.93 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹23.26, while the lowest was ₹22.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6,265.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹24.24 and ₹12.85 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 4,483,350 shares on the BSE.

