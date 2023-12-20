Hello User
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -1.22 %. The stock closed at 22.93 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.65 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : The stock of Infibeam Avenues opened at 22.99 and closed at 22.93 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 23.26, while the lowest was 22.5. The market capitalization of the company is 6,265.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 24.24 and 12.85 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 4,483,350 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹22.93 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Infibeam Avenues BSE shares was 4,483,350 shares, and the closing price was 22.93.

