Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 20 Nov 2023, by 1.39 %. The stock closed at 21.66 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.96 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at 21.7 and closed at 21.66 on the last day. The stock had a high of 22.51 and a low of 21.62. The market capitalization of the company is 6074.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23 and the 52-week low is 12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,678,484 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues had a BSE volume of 6,678,484 shares, with a closing price of 21.66.

