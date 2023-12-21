Hello User
Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues sees stock gains today

2 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 21.01 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.2 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Infibeam Avenues was 22.85, with a close price of 22.65. The stock reached a high of 23.06 and a low of 20.8 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is 5811.5 crore. The 52-week high is 24.24, while the 52-week low is 12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 8,224,021 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Infibeam Avenues reached a low of 20.35 and a high of 21.45 on the current day.

21 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price update :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹21.2, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹21.01

The current data of Infibeam Avenues stock shows that the price is 21.2. There has been a 0.9 percent change in the stock, resulting in a net change of 0.19.

21 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.83%
3 Months12.41%
6 Months34.62%
YTD26.51%
1 Year16.99%
21 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹20.77, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹21.01

The current stock price of Infibeam Avenues is 20.77, which represents a decrease of 1.14% from the previous trading day. The stock also experienced a net change of -0.24.

21 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹22.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Infibeam Avenues was 8,224,021 shares. The closing price for the stock was 22.65.

