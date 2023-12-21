Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues sees stock gains today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Infibeam Avenues was ₹22.85, with a close price of ₹22.65. The stock reached a high of ₹23.06 and a low of ₹20.8 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5811.5 crore. The 52-week high is ₹24.24, while the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 8,224,021 shares.
The stock price of Infibeam Avenues reached a low of ₹20.35 and a high of ₹21.45 on the current day.
The current data of Infibeam Avenues stock shows that the price is ₹21.2. There has been a 0.9 percent change in the stock, resulting in a net change of 0.19.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.83%
|3 Months
|12.41%
|6 Months
|34.62%
|YTD
|26.51%
|1 Year
|16.99%
The current stock price of Infibeam Avenues is ₹20.77, which represents a decrease of 1.14% from the previous trading day. The stock also experienced a net change of -0.24.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Infibeam Avenues was 8,224,021 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹22.65.
