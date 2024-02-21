Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -1.04 %. The stock closed at 35.56 per share. The stock is currently trading at 35.19 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at 35.61 and closed at 35.56 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 35.69 and the low was 35. The market capitalization stood at 9733.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 40 and the 52-week low was 12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 2,773,369 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹35.19, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹35.56

Infibeam Avenues stock is currently trading at 35.19, which represents a net change of -0.37 and a percent change of -1.04. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

21 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹35.56 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Infibeam Avenues had a trading volume of 2,773,369 shares with a closing price of 35.56.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!