Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues stock plummets in trading today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at ₹35.61 and closed at ₹35.56 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹35.69 and the low was ₹35. The market capitalization stood at ₹9733.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹40 and the 52-week low was ₹12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 2,773,369 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
