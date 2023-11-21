Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues opened at ₹22.06 and closed at ₹21.96. The stock had a high of ₹22.17 and a low of ₹21.63. The market capitalization of Infibeam Avenues is currently at ₹6016.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23, while the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,756,476 shares on the BSE.
Infibeam Avenues stock had a low price of ₹21.72 and a high price of ₹22.26 for the current day.
The current data for Infibeam Avenues stock shows that the stock price is ₹22.16, with a percent change of 1.89 and a net change of 0.41. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.94%
|3 Months
|53.77%
|6 Months
|48.97%
|YTD
|31.02%
|1 Year
|35.94%
The stock price of Infibeam Avenues is currently at ₹21.75. There has been a decrease of 0.96% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.21.
On the last day, Infibeam Avenues had a trading volume of 2,756,476 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹21.96.
