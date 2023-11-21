Hello User
Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 1.89 %. The stock closed at 21.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.16 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues opened at 22.06 and closed at 21.96. The stock had a high of 22.17 and a low of 21.63. The market capitalization of Infibeam Avenues is currently at 6016.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23, while the 52-week low is 12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,756,476 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price live: Today's Price range

Infibeam Avenues stock had a low price of 21.72 and a high price of 22.26 for the current day.

21 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price update :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹22.16, up 1.89% from yesterday's ₹21.75

The current data for Infibeam Avenues stock shows that the stock price is 22.16, with a percent change of 1.89 and a net change of 0.41. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

21 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.94%
3 Months53.77%
6 Months48.97%
YTD31.02%
1 Year35.94%
21 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹21.75, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹21.96

The stock price of Infibeam Avenues is currently at 21.75. There has been a decrease of 0.96% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.21.

21 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹21.96 on last trading day

On the last day, Infibeam Avenues had a trading volume of 2,756,476 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 21.96.

