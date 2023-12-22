Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock price opened at ₹20.77 and closed at ₹21.01 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹22.09 and a low of ₹20.35. The company's market capitalization is ₹6,057.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.24 and the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,579,254 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.