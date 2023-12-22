Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock price opened at ₹20.77 and closed at ₹21.01 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹22.09 and a low of ₹20.35. The company's market capitalization is ₹6,057.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.24 and the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,579,254 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Infibeam Avenues stock shows that the price is ₹22.04, with a percent change of 0.64 and a net change of 0.14. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 0.64% and the price has increased by ₹0.14. Overall, this indicates a positive trend for the stock.
On the last day, Infibeam Avenues had a trading volume of 9,579,254 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹21.01.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!