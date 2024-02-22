Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Plummets on Market Turbulence

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day, Infibeam Avenues' open price was ₹35.21 and closed at ₹35.19. The stock reached a high of ₹35.54 and a low of ₹34.16. The market capitalization stood at ₹9520.79 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹40 and ₹12.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,824,888 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.