Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Plummets on Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 26.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.08 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues opened at 26.43 and closed at 26.36. The stock reached a high of 26.87 and a low of 25.92 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 7,213.89 crore. The 52-week high for Infibeam Avenues is 28.19, while the 52-week low is 12.85. The stock recorded a volume of 3,864,083 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:23 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price live: Today's Price range

Infibeam Avenues stock's current day's low price is 25.92 and the high price is 26.87.

22 Jan 2024, 11:08 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price update :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹26.08, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹26.36

The current data of Infibeam Avenues stock shows that the price is 26.08, with a percent change of -1.06 and a net change of -0.28. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price, with a negative percent change and a negative net change.

22 Jan 2024, 10:36 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price NSE Live :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹26.08, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹26.36

The current stock price of Infibeam Avenues is 26.08. There has been a decrease of 1.06% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -0.28.

22 Jan 2024, 10:32 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mastek2801.0-111.55-3.833066.11475.458550.0
Rategain Travel Technologies752.753.00.4788.9314.08153.58
Infibeam Avenues26.08-0.28-1.0628.1912.856951.54
Nazara Technologies922.157.750.85989.55481.956102.24
R Systems International545.019.13.63599.0237.06447.54
22 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price live: Today's Price range

Infibeam Avenues stock reached a low price of 25.92 and a high price of 26.87.

22 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price update :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹26.08, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹26.36

The stock price of Infibeam Avenues has decreased by 1.06% or 0.28 rupees. The current stock price is 26.08 rupees.

22 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.56%
3 Months19.23%
6 Months76.59%
YTD22.79%
1 Year48.31%
22 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹26.08, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹26.36

Infibeam Avenues stock currently has a price of 26.08. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.06, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.28, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹26.36 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Infibeam Avenues on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 3,864,083. The closing price for the day was 26.36.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.