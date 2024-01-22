Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Plummets on Market Downturn

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues opened at ₹26.43 and closed at ₹26.36. The stock reached a high of ₹26.87 and a low of ₹25.92 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹7,213.89 crore. The 52-week high for Infibeam Avenues is ₹28.19, while the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The stock recorded a volume of 3,864,083 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mastek
|2801.0
|-111.55
|-3.83
|3066.1
|1475.45
|8550.0
|Rategain Travel Technologies
|752.75
|3.0
|0.4
|788.9
|314.0
|8153.58
|Infibeam Avenues
|26.08
|-0.28
|-1.06
|28.19
|12.85
|6951.54
|Nazara Technologies
|922.15
|7.75
|0.85
|989.55
|481.95
|6102.24
|R Systems International
|545.0
|19.1
|3.63
|599.0
|237.0
|6447.54
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.56%
|3 Months
|19.23%
|6 Months
|76.59%
|YTD
|22.79%
|1 Year
|48.31%
On the last day of trading for Infibeam Avenues on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 3,864,083. The closing price for the day was ₹26.36.
