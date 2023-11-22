Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues opened at ₹21.86 and closed at ₹21.75. The stock reached a high of ₹22.26 and a low of ₹21.22. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5913.84 crore. The 52-week high is ₹23 and the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 3,605,573 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.