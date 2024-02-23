Hello User
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 23 Feb 2024, by 1.6 %. The stock closed at 34.42 per share. The stock is currently trading at 34.97 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' last day open price was 34.43 and the close price was 34.42. The high for the day was 35.49 and the low was 33.5. The market capitalization stood at 9672.92 crore. The 52-week high was 40 and the 52-week low was 12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 4929637 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

