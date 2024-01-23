Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 26.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.08 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock price of Infibeam Avenues opened at 26.43 and closed at 26.36. The stock reached a high of 26.87 and a low of 25.92 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 7213.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 28.19, while the 52-week low is 12.85. The trading volume on the BSE was 3,864,083 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹26.36 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Infibeam Avenues on the BSE, a total of 3,864,083 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 26.36.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.