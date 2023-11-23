Hello User
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Infibeam Avenues stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -1.36 %. The stock closed at 21.38 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.09 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at 21.41 and closed at 21.38 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 21.6 and a low of 20.72 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 5833.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23 and the 52-week low is 12.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,914,918 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹21.38 on last trading day

On the last day, Infibeam Avenues BSE had a trading volume of 1,914,918 shares and closed at a price of 21.38.

