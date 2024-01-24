Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues opened at ₹26.49 and closed at ₹26.08. The stock reached a high of ₹26.9 and a low of ₹25.24 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7,086.65 crore. The 52-week high is ₹28.19 and the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 16,387,790 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST
Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹26.08 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Infibeam Avenues on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 16,387,790. The closing price for the day was ₹26.08.