Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Surges in Trading Today

On the last trading day, the stock of Infibeam Avenues opened at ₹21.16 and closed at ₹21.09. The stock had a high of ₹21.55 and a low of ₹21.03. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5844.69 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹23 and ₹12.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,524,396 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.31%
|3 Months
|48.26%
|6 Months
|44.37%
|YTD
|27.41%
|1 Year
|32.19%
The current data shows that the stock price of Infibeam Avenues is ₹21.15. There has been a 0.09 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.02.
On the last day of trading for Infibeam Avenues on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the company's volume was 2,524,396 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹21.09.
