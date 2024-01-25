Hello User
Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 6.25 %. The stock closed at 25.62 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.22 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at 25.94 and closed at 25.62 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 27.39, while the low was 25.81. The company's market capitalization is currently at 7,529.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 28.19, while the 52-week low is 12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 19,963,858 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹27.22, up 6.25% from yesterday's ₹25.62

The current data for Infibeam Avenues stock shows that the stock price is 27.22. There has been a percent change of 6.25, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.6, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock price of Infibeam Avenues has seen a positive trend with an increase in value.

25 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹25.62 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues had a BSE volume of 19,963,858 shares. The closing price for the day was 25.62.

