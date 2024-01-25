Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues sees positive trading day

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at ₹25.94 and closed at ₹25.62 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹27.39, while the low was ₹25.81. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹7,529.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹28.19, while the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 19,963,858 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Infibeam Avenues stock shows that the stock price is ₹27.22. There has been a percent change of 6.25, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.6, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock price of Infibeam Avenues has seen a positive trend with an increase in value.
