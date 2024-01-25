Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues sees positive trading day

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at ₹25.94 and closed at ₹25.62 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹27.39, while the low was ₹25.81. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹7,529.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹28.19, while the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 19,963,858 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.