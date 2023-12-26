Hello User
Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 1.61 %. The stock closed at 21.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.05 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at 22.04 and closed at 21.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 22.07 and a low of 21.37 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 6002.36 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 24.24, while the 52-week low is 12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 3,736,146 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price update :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹22.05, up 1.61% from yesterday's ₹21.7

The current data for Infibeam Avenues stock shows that the price is 22.05 with a percent change of 1.61 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.61% and has gained 0.35 points.

26 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.67%
3 Months17.12%
6 Months38.22%
YTD30.72%
1 Year30.72%
26 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹21.8, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹21.7

The current stock price of Infibeam Avenues is 21.8, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock has increased by 0.46% from its previous value and has gained 0.1 points.

26 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹21.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues witnessed a trading volume of 3,736,146 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 21.9.

