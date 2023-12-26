Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at ₹22.04 and closed at ₹21.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹22.07 and a low of ₹21.37 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6002.36 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹24.24, while the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 3,736,146 shares.
The current data for Infibeam Avenues stock shows that the price is ₹22.05 with a percent change of 1.61 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.61% and has gained 0.35 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.67%
|3 Months
|17.12%
|6 Months
|38.22%
|YTD
|30.72%
|1 Year
|30.72%
The current stock price of Infibeam Avenues is ₹21.8, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock has increased by 0.46% from its previous value and has gained 0.1 points.
On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues witnessed a trading volume of 3,736,146 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹21.9.
