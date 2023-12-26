Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at ₹22.04 and closed at ₹21.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹22.07 and a low of ₹21.37 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6002.36 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹24.24, while the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 3,736,146 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.