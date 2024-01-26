Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues sees stock gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 6.87 %. The stock closed at 27.22 per share. The stock is currently trading at 29.09 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at 27.48 and closed at 27.22 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 29.22, while the low was 26.86. The company has a market capitalization of 8,046.48 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 28.19, and the 52-week low is 12.85. On the BSE, a total of 34,836,585 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:21 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹29.09, up 6.87% from yesterday's ₹27.22

The stock price of Infibeam Avenues has increased by 6.87% to reach 29.09. This represents a net change of 1.87.

26 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹27.22 on last trading day

On the last day, Infibeam Avenues had a BSE volume of 34,836,585 shares and closed at a price of 27.22.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.