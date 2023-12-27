Hello User
Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues' Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 21.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.94 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day, Infibeam Avenues opened at 21.8 and closed at 21.7. The stock's high for the day was 22.08 and the low was 21.5. The company's market capitalization is 6068.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.24 and the 52-week low is 12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 4,532,363 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹21.94, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹21.7

The current stock price of Infibeam Avenues is 21.94. It has seen a 1.11% increase in value, with a net change of 0.24.

27 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹21.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues had a total volume of 4,532,363 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 21.7.

