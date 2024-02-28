Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -1.71 %. The stock closed at 36.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.12 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at 37.39 and closed at 36.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 37.49, while the low was 35.75. The market cap stands at 9991.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 40 and the 52-week low is 12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 4,287,647 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹36.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Infibeam Avenues had a trading volume of 4,287,647 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 36.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!