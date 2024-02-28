Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at ₹37.39 and closed at ₹36.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹37.49, while the low was ₹35.75. The market cap stands at ₹9991.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹40 and the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 4,287,647 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹36.75 on last trading day
On the last day, Infibeam Avenues had a trading volume of 4,287,647 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹36.75.