Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 21.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.88 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues

Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at 21.15 and closed at 21.13 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 21.32 and a low of 20.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 5,775.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 23 and 12.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,237,927 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹21.13 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Infibeam Avenues on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,237,927. The closing price for the stock was 21.13.

