 Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Soars in Trading Today | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 29 2024 11:29:59
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,450.20 1.04%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,162.95 0.27%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.50 0.64%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 321.25 2.03%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 621.70 1.44%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Soars in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Soars in Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:36 AM IST
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 18.91 %. The stock closed at 29.09 per share. The stock is currently trading at 34.59 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price TodayPremium
Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day, Infibeam Avenues opened at a price of 27.48 and closed at 27.22. The stock reached a high of 29.22 and a low of 26.86 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 8046.48 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 29.22 and 12.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 34,836,585 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:36:06 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Infibeam Avenues stock is 29.8 and the high price is 34.9.

29 Jan 2024, 11:30:02 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Rategain Travel Technologies781.214.251.86788.9314.08461.74
Mastek2753.73.050.113066.11475.458405.62
Infibeam Avenues34.95.8119.9729.2212.859302.49
Nazara Technologies903.1-7.0-0.77989.55481.955976.18
CMS Info Systems390.851.30.33421.05261.16034.73
29 Jan 2024, 11:29:43 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues share price NSE Live :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹34.59, up 18.91% from yesterday's ₹29.09

Infibeam Avenues stock currently has a price of 34.59. The stock has experienced a significant percent change of 18.91, indicating a substantial increase in value. The net change for the stock is 5.5, which suggests that the stock has gained 5.5 rupees since the last recorded price. Overall, it appears that Infibeam Avenues stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

29 Jan 2024, 10:41:02 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹34.4, up 18.25% from yesterday's ₹29.09

The stock price of Infibeam Avenues has increased by 18.25% and the net change in price is 5.31. The current stock price is 34.4.

29 Jan 2024, 10:36:36 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Rategain Travel Technologies780.513.551.77788.9314.08454.16
Mastek2741.4-9.25-0.343066.11475.458368.08
Infibeam Avenues34.335.2418.0129.2212.859150.56
Nazara Technologies905.45-4.65-0.51989.55481.955991.73
CMS Info Systems391.82.250.58421.05261.16049.4
29 Jan 2024, 10:23:09 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Infibeam Avenues stock is 29.8, while the high price is 34.74.

29 Jan 2024, 10:04:38 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:50:29 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues share price NSE Live :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹33.37, up 14.71% from yesterday's ₹29.09

The stock price of Infibeam Avenues has increased by 14.71% or 4.28, reaching a current price of 33.37.

29 Jan 2024, 09:50:00 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.02%
3 Months39.36%
6 Months96.62%
YTD35.35%
1 Year80.75%
29 Jan 2024, 09:23:50 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.53, up 11.83% from yesterday's ₹29.09

The current data of Infibeam Avenues stock shows that the price is 32.53, with a percent change of 11.83 and a net change of 3.44. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. This suggests that the stock is performing well and may be a good investment opportunity. However, it is important to conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

Click here for Infibeam Avenues Profit Loss

29 Jan 2024, 08:19:27 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues share price update :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹27.22 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Infibeam Avenues on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 34,836,585. The closing price for the day was 27.22.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App