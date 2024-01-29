Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Soars in Trading Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day, Infibeam Avenues opened at a price of ₹27.48 and closed at ₹27.22. The stock reached a high of ₹29.22 and a low of ₹26.86 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8046.48 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹29.22 and ₹12.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 34,836,585 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.