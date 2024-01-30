Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues sees upward momentum in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 19.97 %. The stock closed at 29.09 per share. The stock is currently trading at 34.9 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock price on the last day was 30.18 at open and 29.09 at close. The high for the day was 34.9, while the low was 29.8. The company's market capitalization is 9,653.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 29.22 and 12.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 22,633,926 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price update :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹34.9, up 19.97% from yesterday's ₹29.09

Infibeam Avenues stock has experienced a significant increase in price, with a 19.97 percent change and a net change of 5.81 rupees. The stock is currently valued at 34.9 rupees.

30 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week32.2%
3 Months63.27%
6 Months128.85%
YTD62.33%
1 Year120.89%
30 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹34.9, up 19.97% from yesterday's ₹29.09

Infibeam Avenues stock has seen a significant increase in price, rising by 19.97% to reach 34.9. This represents a net change of 5.81 in the stock's price.

30 Jan 2024, 08:26 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹29.09 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues had a BSE volume of 22,633,926 shares. The closing price for the day was 29.09.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!