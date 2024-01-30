Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues sees upward momentum in trading

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock price on the last day was ₹30.18 at open and ₹29.09 at close. The high for the day was ₹34.9, while the low was ₹29.8. The company's market capitalization is ₹9,653.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹29.22 and ₹12.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 22,633,926 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|32.2%
|3 Months
|63.27%
|6 Months
|128.85%
|YTD
|62.33%
|1 Year
|120.89%
On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues had a BSE volume of 22,633,926 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹29.09.
