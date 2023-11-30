Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Dips in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues opened at ₹20.45 and closed at ₹20.41. The stock had a high of ₹20.95 and a low of ₹20.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5631.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23 and the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,130,751 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.67%
|3 Months
|37.35%
|6 Months
|35.55%
|YTD
|22.89%
|1 Year
|24.39%
