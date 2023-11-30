Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Dips in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 20.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.24 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues

On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues opened at 20.45 and closed at 20.41. The stock had a high of 20.95 and a low of 20.1. The market capitalization of the company is 5631.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23 and the 52-week low is 12.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,130,751 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price update :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹20.24, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹20.36

As of the current data, the stock price of Infibeam Avenues is 20.24. There has been a decrease of 0.59% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.12.

30 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.67%
3 Months37.35%
6 Months35.55%
YTD22.89%
1 Year24.39%
30 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹20.36, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹20.41

The current price of Infibeam Avenues stock is 20.36, with a percent change of -0.24 and a net change of -0.05. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

30 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹20.41 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Infibeam Avenues was 2,130,751 shares. The closing price for the stock was 20.41.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.