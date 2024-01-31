Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues stock plunges as investors react to negative news

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 34.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 34.77 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at 36.45 and closed at 34.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 38.6 and a low of 34 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 9617.6 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 34.9 and 12.85, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 35,838,796 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹34.77, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹34.9

The stock price of Infibeam Avenues is currently 34.77, with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -0.13. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

31 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹34.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Infibeam Avenues on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 35,838,796. The closing price for the stock was 34.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!