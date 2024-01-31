Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues stock plunges as investors react to negative news

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at ₹36.45 and closed at ₹34.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹38.6 and a low of ₹34 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9617.6 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹34.9 and ₹12.85, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 35,838,796 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Infibeam Avenues is currently ₹34.77, with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -0.13. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Infibeam Avenues on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 35,838,796. The closing price for the stock was ₹34.9.
