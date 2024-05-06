Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Dips in Trading Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues opened at ₹34.1 and closed at ₹33.95 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹34.29, while the lowest was ₹32.86. The market capitalization stood at ₹9195.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹42.5 and ₹13.66 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,979,389 shares traded.
Infibeam Avenues share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Infibeam Avenues reached a peak of 33.09 and a low of 32.83 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 33.0 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 32.92 and 32.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|33.05
|Support 1
|32.79
|Resistance 2
|33.2
|Support 2
|32.68
|Resistance 3
|33.31
|Support 3
|32.53
Infibeam Avenues share price live: Today's Price range
Infibeam Avenues stock reached a low of ₹32.86 and a high of ₹34.29 on the current day.
Infibeam Avenues share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 52.65% higher than yesterday
The volume of Infibeam Avenues traded until 12 AM is 52.65% higher than the previous day, with the price trading at ₹33.01, showing a decrease of -2.77%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Infibeam Avenues share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 33.25 and 33.04 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 33.04 and selling near hourly resistance at 33.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|33.18
|Support 1
|33.0
|Resistance 2
|33.28
|Support 2
|32.92
|Resistance 3
|33.36
|Support 3
|32.82
Infibeam Avenues Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infibeam Avenues share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹33.13, down -2.42% from yesterday's ₹33.95
The current market price of Infibeam Avenues has broken the first support of ₹33.57 & second support of ₹33.18 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹32.72. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹32.72 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Infibeam Avenues share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|34.49
|10 Days
|34.33
|20 Days
|35.42
|50 Days
|35.69
|100 Days
|30.89
|300 Days
|24.20
Infibeam Avenues share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 91.33% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Infibeam Avenues has increased by 91.33% compared to yesterday's volume by 11 AM, while the price was trading at ₹33.18, showing a decrease of -2.27%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial to understanding market trends. When the price moves positively with a higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Infibeam Avenues share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 33.5 and 32.81 in the last hour. Traders could look into rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 32.81 and selling near the hourly resistance at 33.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|33.25
|Support 1
|33.04
|Resistance 2
|33.34
|Support 2
|32.92
|Resistance 3
|33.46
|Support 3
|32.83
Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹33.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹34.29 & ₹32.86 yesterday to end at ₹33.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
