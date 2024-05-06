Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
11 min read . 01:39 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -2.42 %. The stock closed at 33.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 33.13 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues opened at 34.1 and closed at 33.95 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 34.29, while the lowest was 32.86. The market capitalization stood at 9195.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 42.5 and 13.66 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,979,389 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:39 PM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Infibeam Avenues reached a peak of 33.09 and a low of 32.83 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 33.0 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 32.92 and 32.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 133.05Support 132.79
Resistance 233.2Support 232.68
Resistance 333.31Support 332.53
06 May 2024, 01:01 PM IST Infibeam Avenues share price live: Today's Price range

Infibeam Avenues stock reached a low of 32.86 and a high of 34.29 on the current day.

06 May 2024, 12:52 PM IST Infibeam Avenues share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 52.65% higher than yesterday

The volume of Infibeam Avenues traded until 12 AM is 52.65% higher than the previous day, with the price trading at 33.01, showing a decrease of -2.77%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 12:38 PM IST Infibeam Avenues share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 33.25 and 33.04 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 33.04 and selling near hourly resistance at 33.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 133.18Support 133.0
Resistance 233.28Support 232.92
Resistance 333.36Support 332.82
06 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST Infibeam Avenues Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infibeam Avenues share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹33.13, down -2.42% from yesterday's ₹33.95

The current market price of Infibeam Avenues has broken the first support of 33.57 & second support of 33.18 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 32.72. If the stock price breaks the final support of 32.72 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

06 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Infibeam Avenues share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days34.49
10 Days34.33
20 Days35.42
50 Days35.69
100 Days30.89
300 Days24.20
06 May 2024, 11:54 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 91.33% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Infibeam Avenues has increased by 91.33% compared to yesterday's volume by 11 AM, while the price was trading at 33.18, showing a decrease of -2.27%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial to understanding market trends. When the price moves positively with a higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 11:37 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 33.5 and 32.81 in the last hour. Traders could look into rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 32.81 and selling near the hourly resistance at 33.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 133.25Support 133.04
Resistance 233.34Support 232.92
Resistance 333.46Support 332.83
06 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹33.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 34.29 & 32.86 yesterday to end at 33.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.