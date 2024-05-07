Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at ₹34.1 and closed at ₹33.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹34.29, while the low was ₹32.83. The market capitalization stood at ₹9162.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹42.5, and the low was ₹13.66. The BSE volume for the day was 3,460,038 shares traded.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹41.7, 26.06% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 28.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹34.29 & ₹32.83 yesterday to end at ₹33.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
