Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -2.56 %. The stock closed at 33.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 33.08 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at 34.1 and closed at 33.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 34.29, while the low was 32.83. The market capitalization stood at 9162.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 42.5, and the low was 13.66. The BSE volume for the day was 3,460,038 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 41.7, 26.06% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 41.7
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 41.7

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
07 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today : Infibeam Avenues volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31040 k

The trading volume yesterday was 28.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

07 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹33.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 34.29 & 32.83 yesterday to end at 33.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.