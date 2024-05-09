Hello User
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went down today, 09 May 2024, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 32.59 per share. The stock is currently trading at 32.33 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at 32.51 and closed at 32.59 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 33.1 and the low was 32.12. The market capitalization stands at 8954.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 42.5 and 13.7 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 2,193,918 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 41.7, 28.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 41.7
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 41.7

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
09 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today : Infibeam Avenues volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26613 k

The trading volume yesterday was 38.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

09 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹32.59 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 33.1 & 32.12 yesterday to end at 32.59. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

