Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at ₹32.51 and closed at ₹32.59 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹33.1 and the low was ₹32.12. The market capitalization stands at ₹8954.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹42.5 and ₹13.7 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 2,193,918 shares.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹41.7, 28.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 38.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹33.1 & ₹32.12 yesterday to end at ₹32.59. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
