Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -3.25 %. The stock closed at 32.33 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.28 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues had a volatile day with the open price at 32.41 and the close price at 32.33. The stock reached a high of 32.88 and a low of 31.10. The market capitalization stood at 8663.59 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 42.50 and the 52-week low at 13.70. The BSE volume for the day was 2,003,598 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Infibeam Avenues on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 132.4Support 130.55
Resistance 233.6Support 229.9
Resistance 334.25Support 328.7
10 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 41.7, 33.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 41.7
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 41.7

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
10 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today : Infibeam Avenues volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25941 k

The trading volume yesterday was 30.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

10 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹32.33 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 32.88 & 31.1 yesterday to end at 32.33. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.