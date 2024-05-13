Active Stocks
Mon May 13 2024 09:35:26
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 964.10 -7.90%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.40 -1.82%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 806.00 -1.51%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 350.05 -1.59%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 299.75 -1.37%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Plunges in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Plunges in Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 13 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -1.66 %. The stock closed at 32.02 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.49 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price TodayPremium
Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at 31.9 and closed at 31.28 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 32.18, while the low was 30.5. The market capitalization stood at 8868.55 crore. The 52-week high and low were 42.5 and 13.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,710,381 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:38:03 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹31.49, down -1.66% from yesterday's ₹32.02

Infibeam Avenues share price is at 31.49 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 30.97 and 32.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 30.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 32.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:23:36 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Infibeam Avenues has decreased by -1.31% today, trading at 31.60. Over the past year, the price of Infibeam Avenues shares has increased by 128.93% to 31.60. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.46%
3 Months-10.42%
6 Months60.25%
YTD49.07%
1 Year128.93%
13 May 2024, 08:47:47 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Infibeam Avenues on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 132.57Support 130.97
Resistance 233.13Support 229.93
Resistance 334.17Support 329.37
13 May 2024, 08:32:47 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 41.7, 30.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 41.7
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 41.7

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
13 May 2024, 08:16:40 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues share price Today : Infibeam Avenues volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25510 k

The trading volume yesterday was 10.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

13 May 2024, 08:07:18 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹31.28 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 32.18 & 30.5 yesterday to end at 31.28. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue