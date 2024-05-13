Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at ₹31.9 and closed at ₹31.28 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹32.18, while the low was ₹30.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹8868.55 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹42.5 and ₹13.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,710,381 shares traded.
Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹31.49, down -1.66% from yesterday's ₹32.02
Infibeam Avenues share price is at ₹31.49 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹30.97 and ₹32.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹30.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 32.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infibeam Avenues share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Infibeam Avenues has decreased by -1.31% today, trading at ₹31.60. Over the past year, the price of Infibeam Avenues shares has increased by 128.93% to ₹31.60. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.46%
|3 Months
|-10.42%
|6 Months
|60.25%
|YTD
|49.07%
|1 Year
|128.93%
Infibeam Avenues share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Infibeam Avenues on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|32.57
|Support 1
|30.97
|Resistance 2
|33.13
|Support 2
|29.93
|Resistance 3
|34.17
|Support 3
|29.37
Infibeam Avenues share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹41.7, 30.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Infibeam Avenues share price Today : Infibeam Avenues volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25510 k
The trading volume yesterday was 10.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹31.28 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹32.18 & ₹30.5 yesterday to end at ₹31.28. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
