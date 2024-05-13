Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at ₹31.9 and closed at ₹31.28 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹32.18, while the low was ₹30.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹8868.55 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹42.5 and ₹13.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,710,381 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infibeam Avenues share price is at ₹31.49 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹30.97 and ₹32.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹30.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 32.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Infibeam Avenues has decreased by -1.31% today, trading at ₹31.60. Over the past year, the price of Infibeam Avenues shares has increased by 128.93% to ₹31.60. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.46%
|3 Months
|-10.42%
|6 Months
|60.25%
|YTD
|49.07%
|1 Year
|128.93%
The key support and resistance levels for Infibeam Avenues on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|32.57
|Support 1
|30.97
|Resistance 2
|33.13
|Support 2
|29.93
|Resistance 3
|34.17
|Support 3
|29.37
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹41.7, 30.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 10.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹32.18 & ₹30.5 yesterday to end at ₹31.28. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!