Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Up in Trading Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at ₹32.05 and closed at ₹32.02 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹32.2, while the low was ₹30.9. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹8832.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹42.5 and ₹13.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,969,857 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infibeam Avenues share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -9.84% lower than yesterday
The volume of Infibeam Avenues traded up to 10 AM is 9.84% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹32.32, down by 1.35%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
Infibeam Avenues share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Infibeam Avenues touched a high of 32.25 & a low of 31.87 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|32.26
|Support 1
|31.88
|Resistance 2
|32.44
|Support 2
|31.68
|Resistance 3
|32.64
|Support 3
|31.5
Infibeam Avenues Live Updates
Infibeam Avenues share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Infibeam Avenues saw a 0.13% increase in its share price, reaching ₹31.93, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. While Intellect Design Arena is declining, Vivo Collaboration, CE Info Systems, and Mastek are all seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.18% and 0.09% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Intellect Design Arena
|880.9
|-0.2
|-0.02
|1198.8
|530.55
|12052.83
|Vivo Collaboration
|2005.0
|87.85
|4.58
|2340.0
|1050.0
|10758.98
|Infibeam Avenues
|31.93
|0.04
|0.13
|42.5
|13.7
|8510.84
|CE Info Systems
|2005.0
|87.85
|4.58
|2340.0
|1050.0
|21717.6
|Mastek
|2329.65
|12.6
|0.54
|3147.0
|1721.0
|7184.64
Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.13, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹31.89
Infibeam Avenues share price is at ₹32.13 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹31.08 and ₹32.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹31.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 32.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infibeam Avenues share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Infibeam Avenues has increased by 1.29% and is currently trading at ₹32.30. Over the past year, Infibeam Avenues' shares have seen a significant gain of 128.32%, reaching ₹32.30. In contrast, Nifty experienced a rise of 20.14% to 22,112.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.63%
|3 Months
|-4.44%
|6 Months
|47.45%
|YTD
|48.14%
|1 Year
|128.32%
Infibeam Avenues share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Infibeam Avenues on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|32.33
|Support 1
|31.08
|Resistance 2
|32.87
|Support 2
|30.37
|Resistance 3
|33.58
|Support 3
|29.83
Infibeam Avenues share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹41.7, 30.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Infibeam Avenues share price Today : Infibeam Avenues volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24582 k
The trading volume yesterday was 26.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1969 k.
Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹32.02 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹32.2 & ₹30.9 yesterday to end at ₹32.02. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
