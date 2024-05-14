Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Up in Trading Today

9 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 31.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 32.13 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price TodayPremium
Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at 32.05 and closed at 32.02 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 32.2, while the low was 30.9. The market capitalization of the company stands at 8832.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 42.5 and 13.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,969,857 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:45:50 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -9.84% lower than yesterday

The volume of Infibeam Avenues traded up to 10 AM is 9.84% lower than yesterday, with the price at 32.32, down by 1.35%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

14 May 2024, 10:36:23 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Infibeam Avenues touched a high of 32.25 & a low of 31.87 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 132.26Support 131.88
Resistance 232.44Support 231.68
Resistance 332.64Support 331.5
14 May 2024, 10:15:28 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:54:30 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Infibeam Avenues saw a 0.13% increase in its share price, reaching 31.93, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. While Intellect Design Arena is declining, Vivo Collaboration, CE Info Systems, and Mastek are all seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.18% and 0.09% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Intellect Design Arena880.9-0.2-0.021198.8530.5512052.83
Vivo Collaboration2005.087.854.582340.01050.010758.98
Infibeam Avenues31.930.040.1342.513.78510.84
CE Info Systems2005.087.854.582340.01050.021717.6
Mastek2329.6512.60.543147.01721.07184.64
14 May 2024, 09:36:01 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.13, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹31.89

Infibeam Avenues share price is at 32.13 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 31.08 and 32.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 31.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 32.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:23:36 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Infibeam Avenues has increased by 1.29% and is currently trading at 32.30. Over the past year, Infibeam Avenues' shares have seen a significant gain of 128.32%, reaching 32.30. In contrast, Nifty experienced a rise of 20.14% to 22,112.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.63%
3 Months-4.44%
6 Months47.45%
YTD48.14%
1 Year128.32%
14 May 2024, 08:53:10 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Infibeam Avenues on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 132.33Support 131.08
Resistance 232.87Support 230.37
Resistance 333.58Support 329.83
14 May 2024, 08:31:08 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 41.7, 30.76% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 41.7
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 41.7

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
14 May 2024, 08:21:27 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues share price Today : Infibeam Avenues volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24582 k

The trading volume yesterday was 26.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1969 k.

14 May 2024, 08:03:30 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹32.02 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 32.2 & 30.9 yesterday to end at 32.02. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

