Infibeam Avenues Share Price Highlights : Infibeam Avenues closed today at ₹32.37, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹32.45

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Infibeam Avenues saw a slight increase in its stock price, with the open price at ₹31.88 and the close price at ₹31.89. The stock had a high of ₹32.65 and a low of ₹31.66. The market capitalization stood at ₹8987.65 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹42.5 and ₹13.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2501665 shares traded.
Disclaimer
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues has a 0.04% MF holding & 7.51% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 6.31% in december to 7.51% in march quarter.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues reported a return on equity (ROE) of 4.56% in the last fiscal year and a return on investment (ROI) of 4.26%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 4.40% and 7.00% respectively.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues has shown an EPS growth of 35.30% and a revenue growth of 45.83% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 30969.19 cr, which is 57.82% higher than the revenue in the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 37.62% and profit growth in the fourth quarter.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹41.7, 28.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Today, Infibeam Avenues' stock price dropped by 0.25% to reach ₹32.37, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Vivo Collaboration and CE Info Systems are declining, whereas Intellect Design Arena and Mastek are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Intellect Design Arena
|880.9
|1.65
|0.19
|1198.8
|530.55
|12052.83
|Vivo Collaboration
|1965.85
|-39.5
|-1.97
|2340.0
|1050.0
|10629.74
|Infibeam Avenues
|32.37
|-0.08
|-0.25
|42.5
|13.7
|8628.12
|CE Info Systems
|1965.85
|-39.5
|-1.97
|2340.0
|1050.0
|21293.53
|Mastek
|2417.4
|101.95
|4.4
|3147.0
|1721.0
|7455.26
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues share price live: Today's Price range
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock of Infibeam Avenues reached a low price of ₹32.05 and a high price of ₹33.21 on the current day.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues closed today at ₹32.37, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹32.45
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues share price closed the day at ₹32.37 - a 0.25% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 33.02 , 33.58 , 33.92. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 32.12 , 31.78 , 31.22.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -13.42% lower than yesterday
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded on Infibeam Avenues until 3 PM is 13.42% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹32.37, reflecting a decrease of 0.25%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates:
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.4, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹32.45
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues share price is at ₹32.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹31.72 and ₹32.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹31.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 32.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues Short Term and Long Term Trends
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infibeam Avenues share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|32.02
|10 Days
|33.01
|20 Days
|34.08
|50 Days
|35.39
|100 Days
|31.57
|300 Days
|24.76
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -22.57% lower than yesterday
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Infibeam Avenues traded by 2 PM is 22.57% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹32.56, a decrease of 0.34%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 32.79 and 32.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 32.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 32.79.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|32.64
|Support 1
|32.47
|Resistance 2
|32.74
|Support 2
|32.4
|Resistance 3
|32.81
|Support 3
|32.3
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹41.7, 27.87% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.61, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹32.45
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues share price is at ₹32.61 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹31.72 and ₹32.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹31.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 32.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -15.32% lower than yesterday
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The volume of Infibeam Avenues traded by 1 PM is down by 15.32% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹32.61, a decrease of 0.49%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues reached a peak of 32.81 and a low of 32.55 in the recent trading session. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 32.66 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders might consider decreasing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 32.58 and 32.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|32.79
|Support 1
|32.53
|Resistance 2
|32.93
|Support 2
|32.41
|Resistance 3
|33.05
|Support 3
|32.27
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues share price live: Today's Price range
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues stock's low price today was ₹32.6 and the high price was ₹33.21.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -13.42% lower than yesterday
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Infibeam Avenues traded until 12 AM is 13.42% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹32.73, down by 0.86%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest further price declines.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues reached a peak of 32.81 and a low of 32.65 in the previous trading hour. The stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 32.79 in the last hour, suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|32.82
|Support 1
|32.66
|Resistance 2
|32.9
|Support 2
|32.58
|Resistance 3
|32.98
|Support 3
|32.5
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|32.02
|10 Days
|33.01
|20 Days
|34.08
|50 Days
|35.39
|100 Days
|31.57
|300 Days
|24.76
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues Short Term and Long Term Trends
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infibeam Avenues share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.75, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹32.45
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues share price is at ₹32.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹31.72 and ₹32.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹31.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 32.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -7.60% lower than yesterday
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The volume of Infibeam Avenues traded by 11 AM is 7.60% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹32.72, a decrease of 0.83%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with a higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 33.02 and 32.51 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 32.51 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 33.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|32.79
|Support 1
|32.6
|Resistance 2
|32.89
|Support 2
|32.51
|Resistance 3
|32.98
|Support 3
|32.41
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.78, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹32.45
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues share price is at ₹32.78 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹31.72 and ₹32.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹31.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 32.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Today, Infibeam Avenues' stock price has increased by 0.89% to reach ₹32.74, aligning with the positive performance of its peer companies like Intellect Design Arena, Vivo Collaboration, CE Info Systems, and Mastek. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.08% and down by -0.03% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Intellect Design Arena
|882.15
|2.9
|0.33
|1198.8
|530.55
|12069.94
|Vivo Collaboration
|2021.95
|16.6
|0.83
|2340.0
|1050.0
|10933.09
|Infibeam Avenues
|32.72
|0.27
|0.83
|42.5
|13.7
|8721.42
|CE Info Systems
|2021.95
|16.6
|0.83
|2340.0
|1050.0
|21901.19
|Mastek
|2380.95
|65.5
|2.83
|3147.0
|1721.0
|7342.85
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹41.7, 27.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 10.54% higher than yesterday
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Infibeam Avenues until 10 AM is 10.54% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹32.79, up by 1.05%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues touched a high of 33.16 & a low of 32.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|33.02
|Support 1
|32.51
|Resistance 2
|33.34
|Support 2
|32.32
|Resistance 3
|33.53
|Support 3
|32.0
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates:
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Today, Infibeam Avenues' stock price has increased by 1.08% to reach ₹32.8, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies like Intellect Design Arena, Vivo Collaboration, CE Info Systems, and Mastek are also experiencing growth. Meanwhile, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.21% and 0.22% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Intellect Design Arena
|885.2
|5.95
|0.68
|1198.8
|530.55
|12111.67
|Vivo Collaboration
|2009.45
|4.1
|0.2
|2340.0
|1050.0
|10865.5
|Infibeam Avenues
|32.8
|0.35
|1.08
|42.5
|13.7
|8742.74
|CE Info Systems
|2009.45
|4.1
|0.2
|2340.0
|1050.0
|21765.8
|Mastek
|2376.35
|60.9
|2.63
|3147.0
|1721.0
|7328.66
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.99, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹32.45
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Infibeam Avenues has surpassed the first resistance of ₹32.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹33.33. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹33.33 then there can be further positive price movement.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Infibeam Avenues has increased by 0.96% and is currently trading at ₹32.76. Over the past year, Infibeam Avenues' shares have gained 126.92%, reaching ₹32.76. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22,217.85 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.46%
|3 Months
|-2.87%
|6 Months
|50.23%
|YTD
|50.93%
|1 Year
|126.92%
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infibeam Avenues on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|32.87
|Support 1
|31.72
|Resistance 2
|33.33
|Support 2
|31.03
|Resistance 3
|34.02
|Support 3
|30.57
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹41.7, 28.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23910 k
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹31.89 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹32.65 & ₹31.66 yesterday to end at ₹31.89. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!