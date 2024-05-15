Active Stocks
Thu May 16 2024 10:07:21
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.70 0.66%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 939.10 -0.86%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,442.95 1.56%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 820.50 0.01%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 312.25 -0.87%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Infibeam Avenues Share Price Highlights : Infibeam Avenues closed today at 32.37, down -0.25% from yesterday's 32.45
BackBack

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Highlights : Infibeam Avenues closed today at ₹32.37, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹32.45

48 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:05 PM IST
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Highlights : Infibeam Avenues stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 32.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 32.37 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Highlights Premium
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Highlights

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Infibeam Avenues saw a slight increase in its stock price, with the open price at 31.88 and the close price at 31.89. The stock had a high of 32.65 and a low of 31.66. The market capitalization stood at 8987.65 crore. The 52-week high and low were 42.5 and 13.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2501665 shares traded.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:05:25 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues has a 0.04% MF holding & 7.51% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 6.31% in december to 7.51% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:35:07 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues reported a return on equity (ROE) of 4.56% in the last fiscal year and a return on investment (ROI) of 4.26%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 4.40% and 7.00% respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:01:50 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues has shown an EPS growth of 35.30% and a revenue growth of 45.83% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 30969.19 cr, which is 57.82% higher than the revenue in the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 37.62% and profit growth in the fourth quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:36:04 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 41.7, 28.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 41.7
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 41.7

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 06:04:42 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Today, Infibeam Avenues' stock price dropped by 0.25% to reach 32.37, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Vivo Collaboration and CE Info Systems are declining, whereas Intellect Design Arena and Mastek are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Intellect Design Arena880.91.650.191198.8530.5512052.83
Vivo Collaboration1965.85-39.5-1.972340.01050.010629.74
Infibeam Avenues32.37-0.08-0.2542.513.78628.12
CE Info Systems1965.85-39.5-1.972340.01050.021293.53
Mastek2417.4101.954.43147.01721.07455.26
15 May 2024, 05:34:38 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues share price live: Today's Price range

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock of Infibeam Avenues reached a low price of 32.05 and a high price of 33.21 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 03:50:13 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues closed today at ₹32.37, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹32.45

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues share price closed the day at 32.37 - a 0.25% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 33.02 , 33.58 , 33.92. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 32.12 , 31.78 , 31.22.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:47:45 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -13.42% lower than yesterday

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded on Infibeam Avenues until 3 PM is 13.42% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 32.37, reflecting a decrease of 0.25%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:33:20 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 03:18:54 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.4, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹32.45

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues share price is at 32.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 31.72 and 32.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 31.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 32.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 03:03:46 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues Short Term and Long Term Trends

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infibeam Avenues share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:58:21 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days32.02
10 Days33.01
20 Days34.08
50 Days35.39
100 Days31.57
300 Days24.76
15 May 2024, 02:47:20 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -22.57% lower than yesterday

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Infibeam Avenues traded by 2 PM is 22.57% lower than yesterday, with the price at 32.56, a decrease of 0.34%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:44:05 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 32.79 and 32.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 32.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 32.79.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 132.64Support 132.47
Resistance 232.74Support 232.4
Resistance 332.81Support 332.3
15 May 2024, 02:14:27 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 41.7, 27.87% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 41.7
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 41.7

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 02:00:55 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.61, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹32.45

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues share price is at 32.61 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 31.72 and 32.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 31.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 32.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:47:53 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -15.32% lower than yesterday

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The volume of Infibeam Avenues traded by 1 PM is down by 15.32% compared to yesterday, with the price at 32.61, a decrease of 0.49%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 01:37:56 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues reached a peak of 32.81 and a low of 32.55 in the recent trading session. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 32.66 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders might consider decreasing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 32.58 and 32.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 132.79Support 132.53
Resistance 232.93Support 232.41
Resistance 333.05Support 332.27
15 May 2024, 01:02:43 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues share price live: Today's Price range

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues stock's low price today was 32.6 and the high price was 33.21.

15 May 2024, 12:54:16 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -13.42% lower than yesterday

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Infibeam Avenues traded until 12 AM is 13.42% lower than yesterday, with the price at 32.73, down by 0.86%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:33:06 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues reached a peak of 32.81 and a low of 32.65 in the previous trading hour. The stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 32.79 in the last hour, suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 132.82Support 132.66
Resistance 232.9Support 232.58
Resistance 332.98Support 332.5
15 May 2024, 12:24:59 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days32.02
10 Days33.01
20 Days34.08
50 Days35.39
100 Days31.57
300 Days24.76
15 May 2024, 12:20:36 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues Short Term and Long Term Trends

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infibeam Avenues share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:20:08 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.75, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹32.45

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues share price is at 32.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 31.72 and 32.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 31.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 32.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:55:00 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -7.60% lower than yesterday

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The volume of Infibeam Avenues traded by 11 AM is 7.60% lower than yesterday, with the price at 32.72, a decrease of 0.83%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with a higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 11:42:30 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 33.02 and 32.51 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 32.51 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 33.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 132.79Support 132.6
Resistance 232.89Support 232.51
Resistance 332.98Support 332.41
15 May 2024, 11:25:48 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.78, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹32.45

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues share price is at 32.78 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 31.72 and 32.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 31.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 32.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:17:21 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Today, Infibeam Avenues' stock price has increased by 0.89% to reach 32.74, aligning with the positive performance of its peer companies like Intellect Design Arena, Vivo Collaboration, CE Info Systems, and Mastek. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.08% and down by -0.03% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Intellect Design Arena882.152.90.331198.8530.5512069.94
Vivo Collaboration2021.9516.60.832340.01050.010933.09
Infibeam Avenues32.720.270.8342.513.78721.42
CE Info Systems2021.9516.60.832340.01050.021901.19
Mastek2380.9565.52.833147.01721.07342.85
15 May 2024, 11:07:51 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 41.7, 27.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 41.7
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 41.7

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 10:47:48 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 10.54% higher than yesterday

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Infibeam Avenues until 10 AM is 10.54% higher than yesterday, with the price at 32.79, up by 1.05%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:33:35 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues touched a high of 33.16 & a low of 32.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 133.02Support 132.51
Resistance 233.34Support 232.32
Resistance 333.53Support 332.0
15 May 2024, 10:13:17 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:56:33 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Today, Infibeam Avenues' stock price has increased by 1.08% to reach 32.8, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies like Intellect Design Arena, Vivo Collaboration, CE Info Systems, and Mastek are also experiencing growth. Meanwhile, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.21% and 0.22% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Intellect Design Arena885.25.950.681198.8530.5512111.67
Vivo Collaboration2009.454.10.22340.01050.010865.5
Infibeam Avenues32.80.351.0842.513.78742.74
CE Info Systems2009.454.10.22340.01050.021765.8
Mastek2376.3560.92.633147.01721.07328.66
15 May 2024, 09:40:01 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.99, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹32.45

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Infibeam Avenues has surpassed the first resistance of 32.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 33.33. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 33.33 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 09:18:00 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Infibeam Avenues has increased by 0.96% and is currently trading at 32.76. Over the past year, Infibeam Avenues' shares have gained 126.92%, reaching 32.76. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22,217.85 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.46%
3 Months-2.87%
6 Months50.23%
YTD50.93%
1 Year126.92%
15 May 2024, 08:45:36 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infibeam Avenues on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 132.87Support 131.72
Resistance 233.33Support 231.03
Resistance 334.02Support 330.57
15 May 2024, 08:33:19 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 41.7, 28.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 41.7
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 41.7

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 08:16:06 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23910 k

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

15 May 2024, 08:08:00 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹31.89 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 32.65 & 31.66 yesterday to end at 31.89. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue