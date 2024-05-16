Infibeam Avenues Share Price Highlights : Infibeam Avenues closed today at ₹32.66, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹32.37

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues opened at ₹32.6 and closed at ₹32.45. The stock reached a high of ₹33.21 and a low of ₹32.05 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹8965.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹42.5 and ₹13.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,189,270 shares traded.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues has a 0.04% MF holding & 7.51% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 6.31% in december to 7.51% in march quarter.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues reported a Return on Equity (ROE) of 4.56% in the latest fiscal year and a Return on Investment (ROI) of 4.26% in the previous fiscal year. Analysts predict the ROE to be around 4.40% in the current fiscal year and increase to 7.00% in the following fiscal year.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues has shown an EPS growth of 35.30% and a revenue growth of 45.83% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 30969.19 cr which is 57.82% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of 37.62% for revenue and an indefinite percentage in profit for the fourth quarter.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹41.7, 27.68% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Today, Infibeam Avenues saw a 0.9% increase in its share price, reaching ₹32.66, while its counterparts showed varied performance. Intellect Design Arena is experiencing a decline, whereas Vivo Collaboration, CE Info Systems, and Mastek are all seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Intellect Design Arena
|880.1
|-0.8
|-0.09
|1198.8
|530.55
|12041.89
|Vivo Collaboration
|1997.5
|12.55
|0.63
|2340.0
|1050.0
|10800.88
|Infibeam Avenues
|32.66
|0.29
|0.9
|42.5
|13.7
|8705.42
|CE Info Systems
|1997.5
|12.55
|0.63
|2340.0
|1050.0
|21636.36
|Mastek
|2494.0
|75.25
|3.11
|3147.0
|1721.0
|7691.5
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues share price live: Today's Price range
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues stock reached a low of ₹31.87 and a high of ₹32.85 on the current day.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues closed today at ₹32.66, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹32.37
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues share price closed the day at ₹32.66 - a 0.9% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 33.02 , 33.58 , 33.92. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 32.12 , 31.78 , 31.22.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 113.16% higher than yesterday
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Infibeam Avenues until 3 PM is 113.16% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹32.75, up by 1.17%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates:
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.7, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹32.37
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues share price is at ₹32.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹32.12 and ₹33.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹32.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 33.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|31.99
|10 Days
|32.76
|20 Days
|33.86
|50 Days
|35.35
|100 Days
|31.66
|300 Days
|24.84
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues Short Term and Long Term Trends
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infibeam Avenues share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 115.04% higher than yesterday
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Infibeam Avenues by 2 PM today is 115.04% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹32.56, showing a 0.59% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by a high trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 32.84 and 31.96 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 31.96 and selling near the hourly resistance at 32.84.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|32.77
|Support 1
|31.99
|Resistance 2
|33.2
|Support 2
|31.64
|Resistance 3
|33.55
|Support 3
|31.21
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.26, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹32.37
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues share price is at ₹32.26 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹32.12 and ₹33.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹32.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 33.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 1.01% higher than yesterday
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Infibeam Avenues until 1 PM has increased by 1.01% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹32.25, showing a decrease of -0.37%. The volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends, along with the price. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased trading volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues reached a high of 32.75 and a low of 31.87 in the previous trading hour. The stock price went above both the hourly resistances of 32.12 and 32.21 in the last hour, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|32.84
|Support 1
|31.96
|Resistance 2
|33.24
|Support 2
|31.48
|Resistance 3
|33.72
|Support 3
|31.08
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues share price live: Today's Price range
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues stock reached a low of ₹31.99 and a high of ₹32.79 on the current day.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -14.12% lower than yesterday
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Infibeam Avenues traded until 12 AM has decreased by 14.12% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹32, down 1.14%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving within a range of 32.24 and 32.01 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, looking to buy near the hourly support at 32.01 and sell near the hourly resistance at 32.24.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|32.12
|Support 1
|31.98
|Resistance 2
|32.21
|Support 2
|31.93
|Resistance 3
|32.26
|Support 3
|31.84
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|31.99
|10 Days
|32.76
|20 Days
|33.86
|50 Days
|35.35
|100 Days
|31.66
|300 Days
|24.84
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues Short Term and Long Term Trends
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infibeam Avenues share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.12, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹32.37
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues share price is at ₹32.12 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹32.12 and ₹33.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹32.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 33.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -20.93% lower than yesterday
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The volume of Infibeam Avenues traded by 11 AM is 20.93% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹32.15, down by 0.68%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 32.35 and 32.07 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 32.07 and selling near the hourly resistance at 32.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|32.24
|Support 1
|32.01
|Resistance 2
|32.35
|Support 2
|31.89
|Resistance 3
|32.47
|Support 3
|31.78
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.1, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹32.37
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Infibeam Avenues has broken the first support of ₹32.12 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹31.78. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹31.78 then there can be further negative price movement.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Today, Infibeam Avenues' stock price dropped by 0.68% to reach ₹32.15, while its counterparts are showing a mixed performance. Intellect Design Arena is declining, whereas Vivo Collaboration, CE Info Systems, and Mastek are experiencing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.16% and 0.24% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Intellect Design Arena
|880.35
|-0.55
|-0.06
|1198.8
|530.55
|12045.31
|Vivo Collaboration
|2003.95
|19.0
|0.96
|2340.0
|1050.0
|10835.76
|Infibeam Avenues
|32.15
|-0.22
|-0.68
|42.5
|13.7
|8569.48
|CE Info Systems
|2003.95
|19.0
|0.96
|2340.0
|1050.0
|21706.22
|Mastek
|2479.45
|60.7
|2.51
|3147.0
|1721.0
|7646.62
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -30.88% lower than yesterday
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Infibeam Avenues traded by 10 AM is 30.88% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹32.11, down by 0.8%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues touched a high of 32.4 & a low of 32.12 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|32.35
|Support 1
|32.07
|Resistance 2
|32.51
|Support 2
|31.95
|Resistance 3
|32.63
|Support 3
|31.79
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates:
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Today, Infibeam Avenues' stock price dropped by -0.31% to ₹32.27, with its peers showing a mixed performance. While Intellect Design Arena is declining, Vivo Collaboration, CE Info Systems, and Mastek are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.26% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Intellect Design Arena
|879.6
|-1.3
|-0.15
|1198.8
|530.55
|12035.05
|Vivo Collaboration
|1995.75
|10.8
|0.54
|2340.0
|1050.0
|10791.42
|Infibeam Avenues
|32.27
|-0.1
|-0.31
|42.5
|13.7
|8601.47
|CE Info Systems
|1995.75
|10.8
|0.54
|2340.0
|1050.0
|21617.4
|Mastek
|2444.0
|25.25
|1.04
|3147.0
|1721.0
|7537.3
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.33, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹32.37
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues share price is at ₹32.33 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹32.12 and ₹33.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹32.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 33.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infibeam Avenues has increased by 0.03% and is currently trading at ₹32.38. Over the past year, Infibeam Avenues shares have seen a significant price surge of 128.17%, reaching ₹32.38. In contrast, the Nifty index has also risen by 20.66% to 22319.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.15%
|3 Months
|-9.42%
|6 Months
|46.61%
|YTD
|50.7%
|1 Year
|128.17%
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infibeam Avenues on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|33.02
|Support 1
|32.12
|Resistance 2
|33.58
|Support 2
|31.78
|Resistance 3
|33.92
|Support 3
|31.22
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22199 k
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹32.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹33.21 & ₹32.05 yesterday to end at ₹32.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
