Infibeam Avenues Share Price Highlights : Infibeam Avenues closed today at 32.43, down -0.7% from yesterday's 32.66
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Highlights : Infibeam Avenues closed today at ₹32.43, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹32.66

48 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Highlights : Infibeam Avenues stock price went down today, 17 May 2024, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 32.66 per share. The stock is currently trading at 32.43 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Highlights Premium
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Highlights

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Highlights : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at 32.79 and closed at 32.37 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 32.85, while the low was 31.87. The market capitalization stood at 9045.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 42.5, and the 52-week low was 13.7. The BSE volume for the day was 2,746,902 shares traded.

17 May 2024, 08:04:23 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues has a 0.04% MF holding & 7.51% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 6.31% in december to 7.51% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:31:38 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues reported a ROE of 4.56% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 4.26% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 4.40% and 7.00% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:03:17 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues has shown an EPS growth of 35.30% and a revenue growth of 45.83% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has generated a revenue of 30969.19 crore, which is 57.82% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to achieve a revenue growth of 37.62% and an undefined percentage in profit for the fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:32:15 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 41.7, 28.58% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 41.7
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 41.7

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 06:00:03 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Today, Infibeam Avenues' stock price dropped by -0.7% to reach 32.43, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Vivo Collaboration and CE Info Systems are declining, whereas Intellect Design Arena and Mastek are seeing an increase. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Intellect Design Arena890.8512.551.431198.8530.5512188.97
Vivo Collaboration1985.55-13.7-0.692340.01050.010736.26
Infibeam Avenues32.43-0.23-0.742.513.78644.12
CE Info Systems1985.55-13.7-0.692340.01050.021506.92
Mastek2483.00.650.033147.01721.07657.57
17 May 2024, 05:37:03 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues share price live: Today's Price range

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues stock reached a low price of 32.27 and a high price of 32.97 on the current trading day.

17 May 2024, 03:52:30 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues closed today at ₹32.43, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹32.66

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues share price closed the day at 32.43 - a 0.7% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 32.82 , 33.18 , 33.47. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 32.17 , 31.88 , 31.52.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:51:12 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -55.31% lower than yesterday

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Infibeam Avenues traded by 3 PM is 55.31% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 32.43, down by 0.7%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:33:52 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 03:18:48 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.47, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹32.66

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues share price is at 32.47 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 32.08 and 33.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 32.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 33.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 03:00:30 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues Short Term and Long Term Trends

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infibeam Avenues share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:55:44 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -52.18% lower than yesterday

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Infibeam Avenues traded until 2 PM is down by 52.18% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 32.53, a decrease of 0.4%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:55:35 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days32.00
10 Days32.59
20 Days33.65
50 Days35.30
100 Days31.76
300 Days24.93
17 May 2024, 02:41:56 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the 32.61 and 32.36 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 32.36 and selling near the hourly resistance at 32.61.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 132.49Support 132.39
Resistance 232.54Support 232.34
Resistance 332.59Support 332.29
17 May 2024, 02:17:51 PM IST

17 May 2024, 02:11:02 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.46, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹32.66

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues share price is at 32.46 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 32.08 and 33.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 32.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 33.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:54:13 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -0.93% lower than yesterday

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The volume of Infibeam Avenues traded by 1 PM is 0.93% lower than yesterday, while the price was at 32.42, a decrease of 0.73%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 01:41:49 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 32.65 and 32.42 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 32.42 and selling near the hourly resistance at 32.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 132.61Support 132.36
Resistance 232.75Support 232.25
Resistance 332.86Support 332.11
17 May 2024, 01:06:25 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues share price live: Today's Price range

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues stock had a low of 32.27 and a high of 32.97 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 12:47:11 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 7.52% higher than yesterday

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Infibeam Avenues until 12 AM has increased by 7.52% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 32.54, showing a slight decrease of -0.37%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:34:25 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues reached a peak of 32.7 and a bottom of 32.47 in the prior trading session. During that time, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance at 32.58 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 132.65Support 132.42
Resistance 232.79Support 232.33
Resistance 332.88Support 332.19
17 May 2024, 12:28:18 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days32.00
10 Days32.59
20 Days33.65
50 Days35.30
100 Days31.76
300 Days24.93
17 May 2024, 12:23:50 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues Short Term and Long Term Trends

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infibeam Avenues share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:13:48 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.55, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹32.66

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues share price is at 32.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 32.08 and 33.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 32.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 33.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:49:12 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 2.36% higher than yesterday

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Infibeam Avenues has increased by 2.36% compared to yesterday as of 11 AM, while the price is currently at 32.55, showing a decrease of -0.34%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:37:52 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 32.6 and 32.31 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 32.31 and selling near the hourly resistance at 32.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 132.58Support 132.43
Resistance 232.64Support 232.34
Resistance 332.73Support 332.28
17 May 2024, 11:27:18 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.52, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹32.66

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues share price is at 32.52 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 32.08 and 33.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 32.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 33.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:19:35 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Today, Infibeam Avenues' stock price decreased by 0.4% to reach 32.53. Among its peers, Vivo Collaboration, CE Info Systems, and Mastek are experiencing declines, while Intellect Design Arena is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.27% and 0.41% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Intellect Design Arena882.754.450.511198.8530.5512078.14
Vivo Collaboration1995.3-3.95-0.22340.01050.010788.98
Infibeam Avenues32.53-0.13-0.442.513.78670.77
CE Info Systems1995.3-3.95-0.22340.01050.021612.53
Mastek2469.05-13.3-0.543147.01721.07614.55
17 May 2024, 11:07:53 AM IST

17 May 2024, 10:55:22 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 18.98% higher than yesterday

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues' trading volume as of 10 AM is 18.98% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 32.43, showing a decrease of -0.7%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 10:35:13 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues touched a high of 32.62 & a low of 32.33 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 132.6Support 132.31
Resistance 232.75Support 232.17
Resistance 332.89Support 332.02
17 May 2024, 10:13:18 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:53:42 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Today, Infibeam Avenues' stock price dropped by 0.67% to reach 32.44, while its counterparts are showing a mixed trend. Vivo Collaboration, CE Info Systems, and Mastek are experiencing declines, whereas Intellect Design Arena is witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.15% and 0.09% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Intellect Design Arena882.74.40.51198.8530.5512077.46
Vivo Collaboration1997.0-2.25-0.112340.01050.010798.18
Infibeam Avenues32.44-0.22-0.6742.513.78646.78
CE Info Systems1997.0-2.25-0.112340.01050.021630.94
Mastek2478.85-3.5-0.143147.01721.07644.77
17 May 2024, 09:33:13 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.47, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹32.37

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues share price is at 32.47 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 32.08 and 33.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 32.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 33.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:17:59 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Infibeam Avenues has dropped by -0.61% and is currently trading at 32.46. Over the past year, Infibeam Avenues shares have seen a significant increase of 128.67% to 32.46. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22,403.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.47%
3 Months-8.49%
6 Months51.04%
YTD52.09%
1 Year128.67%
17 May 2024, 08:48:15 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infibeam Avenues on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 133.08Support 132.08
Resistance 233.47Support 231.47
Resistance 334.08Support 331.08
17 May 2024, 08:35:02 AM IST

17 May 2024, 08:17:43 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22449 k

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

17 May 2024, 08:04:29 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹32.37 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 32.85 & 31.87 yesterday to end at 32.37. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

